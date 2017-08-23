Police are still looking for the suspects who killed this Navy veteran outside a pub in Katy

A fatal shooting near Katy took the life of a Navy veteran after midnight Wednesday. The suspects in the shooting are still at large.

RELATED: Barber in Spring accused of masturbating while cutting children’s hair

Corey Raab, 30, was shot and killed in the parking lot of EinStein’s Pub, located on the 800 block of Mason Road.

A fight between two groups of men began inside the pub. What initially started as a verbal confrontation turned violent as the men moved to the parking lot. The fight started at approximately 12:30 a.m.





A 23-year-old man was beaten, and someone pulled a gun and shot Raab.

Authorities arrived to find Raab deceased and the man who was beaten suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for the suspects in the crime.

Witnesses say that the suspects were white men. One of the suspects was dressed in a white shirt and jeans, while the other was wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

RELATED: 80 miniature horses and ponies rescued from property near Baytown

The suspects were driving a dark-colored truck with a ladder on it.