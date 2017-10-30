Police are warning Houstonians about a real life Michael Myers who took a stab at a Halloween party last night

Police said they responded to a call in northwest Houston early this morning normally only Jamie Lee Curtis would be making.

RELATED: If you’d like to ditch the door-to-door and eat like a zombie this Halloween, Houston has you covered

Upon arrival, they said they discovered one man stabbed during a Halloween party in the 5800 block of Arncliffe Drive near Antoine Drive allegedly by a man wearing a Michael Myers mask.

Authorities said the victim received a transport by private vehicle to a nearby medical center on Tidwell Road, where he is expected to survive.





The masked man disappeared before authorities arrived, although police said they have an idea of his identity.

RELATED: Tricked out of a Halloween by their hospitalizations, here’s your chance to give a treat to sick kids in Houston

According to police, charges will be filed in the near future.