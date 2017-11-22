Menu
Police said robbers attacked two UPS delivery drivers at gunpoint in broad daylight earlier this week.

Surveillance footage from the front porch of a homeowner shows the truck pull up, followed by a grey BMW sedan.


According to click2houston.com, the robbers got out of the BMW and made off with two UPS drivers’ personal items and uniform jackets.

Police are urging Houstonians not to answer the door for UPS deliveries until the suspects are apprehended, saying they should leave any packages on the porch.

“I’m telling people to make sure there’s a UPS truck out there if somebody’s on your porch in a uniform,” neighborhood resident Angie Patton said in an interview.

Patton said she walked her dog down the street where the robbery took place just as it was ending.

The robbers are reportedly African American, one wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and backpack, while the other’s face is tattooed, wearing a grey sleeveless shirt at the time of the incident.

Police say the attackers made the drivers wait in the cargo hold of their truck during the ransack.

Investigators said they are checking for additional surveillance footage of the crime scene and are asking anyone with information to contact the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330 or email them at crime@westutx.gov.

Stay safe out there, Houston.

Police are warning Houstonians not to answer the door for UPS deliveries
