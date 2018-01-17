Menu
Police said they discovered the man’s body earlier this week in a room at the Galleria Inn and Suites shot in the head.

Paramedics reportedly pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

And, while authorities are withholding the victim’s identity, the incident, which happened at 9041 Westheimer Road at around 9:35 a.m., is reportedly currently under investigation.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses, but lacking information regarding the suspect.

The public is urged to contact the Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) with any information regarding the crime.

