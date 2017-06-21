Police arrest man who targeted and assaulted women at a Montgomery County cemetery

Police have arrested a man who targeted two women in two separate incidents at a Montgomery County cemetery.

Charles Glaze, 53, was arrested by deputies Monday evening, after he was identified in a lineup by the women.

The most recent victim, a 48-year-old woman, told deputies she was visiting a loved one at the Klein Memorial Park Cemetery, north of Tomball on Highway 249, on June 16 when the suspect approached her.





After some small talk, he assaulted her with a taser and pointed a gun at her before he tied her up and gagged her.

The woman was able to defend herself; she fought off her attacker and ran to a nearby fire station.

A second woman has also come forward about a similar incident that happened on May 14. She was not assaulted, but felt unsafe when Glaze approached her. She took a picture of his truck as he left the scene, which helped authorities track Glaze down.