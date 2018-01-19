Menu
After her family told authorities about the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old, police reportedly issued an Amber Alert Wednesday.

However, the alert became canceled thereafter, and, two days after the initial alert, some details about the incident are still not fully clear.

Jazmine Samantha Johnson, described as last seen wearing a grey sweater and leggingsis reportedly home safe, according to police officials.

They issued the alert when an “unknown person in the Hunters Green area” took Johnson in an alleged abduction.

While the girl is said to be safe, investigators are continuing their questioning.

If you’d like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

