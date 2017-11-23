Menu
A week after police arrested three people in connection with the drugging death of a Montgomery County 14-year-old girl, another person is being charged with a crime related to the 2016 killing.


Keyonna Gunner, 22, is reportedly being charged with felony injury to a child, currently in the county jail.

Photo via the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

She allegedly used a stun gun on the child, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Last week, records show police charged Tommieretta Gunner, 43, and Marreissa Jones, 28, the child’s caretakers, with a first-degree felony injury to a child; the 14-year-old girl’s father Anthony Maurice Jackson, 42, is facing a third-degree felony injury to a child.

Police arrested the trio Nov. 14.

Surveillance video captured last fall details of the troubling crime, in which the suspects could be seen allegedly drugging the girl repeatedly with blood-pressure medication over a three-week period at a home in the 29500 block of Raestone Street, in the Fox Run subdivision off Rayford Road.

Police charged three in the death of a special needs girl, but believe a 4th took part Photo via the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
