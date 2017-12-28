Menu
Trump County Considering Climate Read this Next

A Harvey survivor's photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K
Advertisement

Police were called to break up a fight in northwest Houston early Thursday morning when three people beating up a man fled the scene upon their arrival, hitting a man on a motorcycle as they drove away.


RELATED: A possible gang-related shooting has left 1 man dead in northwest Houston

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. outside Bombshells on State Highway 290 near Fairbanks North Houston Road.

Police chased the suspects on Highway 290 until the suspects’ car eventually crashed.

Two men were immediately arrested, while the third man was eventually found hiding under an overpass.

The driver faces assault and evading charges; the other men were charged with evading.

RELATED: Holding a unique sign and injured overnight, HPD is investigating the shooting of a panhandler in Northwest Houston

Police chase catches trio fleeing after beating one man and hitting motorcyclist outside Houston’s Bombshells Getty Images/Imnature
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

Authorities wonder if 2 Houston teens may be targeted victims in drive-by shooting

A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel
Rare Houston

A fight may have sparked a fire spreading to multiple rooms in a Houston motel

,
Former Texas judge faces sexual abuse lawsuit from former male Bible Study student
Rare Houston

Former Texas judge faces sexual abuse lawsuit from former male Bible Study student

,
A Harvey survivor’s photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K
Rare Houston

A Harvey survivor’s photo booth business stolen on Christmas Eve to the tune of $25K

,
Cameras catch an aquarium spilling on Christmas dinner at a Houston restaurant
Rare Houston

Cameras catch an aquarium spilling on Christmas dinner at a Houston restaurant

,
Advertisement