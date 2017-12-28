Police were called to break up a fight in northwest Houston early Thursday morning when three people beating up a man fled the scene upon their arrival, hitting a man on a motorcycle as they drove away.





The incident happened at about 2 a.m. outside Bombshells on State Highway 290 near Fairbanks North Houston Road.

Police chased the suspects on Highway 290 until the suspects’ car eventually crashed.

Two men were immediately arrested, while the third man was eventually found hiding under an overpass.

The driver faces assault and evading charges; the other men were charged with evading.

