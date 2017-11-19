Menu
Looking to heal the underserved, there are about to be some doctors in the house at U of H
According to reports, law enforcement discovered a man shot and killed outside a grocery story and restaurant complex in southwest Houston early yesterday morning.


Police are investigating the incident, where they said they found a man shot in the corner of the complex, located at Windswept Lane and West Greenridge.

Authorities are reportedly work to piece together what happened just outside the Supermercado Latino grocery store, looking to witnesses for their accounts.

If you would like to share information on this death, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Police discovered a dead man outside a supermarket, but he didn't die from natural causes
About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
