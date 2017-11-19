According to reports, law enforcement discovered a man shot and killed outside a grocery story and restaurant complex in southwest Houston early yesterday morning.





RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large

Police are investigating the incident, where they said they found a man shot in the corner of the complex, located at Windswept Lane and West Greenridge.

Authorities are reportedly work to piece together what happened just outside the Supermercado Latino grocery store, looking to witnesses for their accounts.

If you would like to share information on this death, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting

This is a developing story.