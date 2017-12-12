Masked thieves reportedly invaded the hotel lobby near the Galleria Tuesday, stealing an ATM machine.

Authorities are searching for sever to 10 men who rushed the Houston Marriott hotel at about 3:00 a.m. The luxury hotel is located in the 1700 block of the West Loop.





The group quickly overpowered the unarmed security guard and cleaning lady who were inside the lobby, threatening the guard to stay out of the way.

Both employees complied with demands as the men in masks stole the hotel’s ATM. Several of the alleged thieves worked together to carry the ATM out to a Dodge Magnum used as a getaway car.

GALLERIA HOTEL ROBBERY: A group of 7 men threatened 2 employees at the Houston @Marriott West Loop, picked up the ATM and carried it out. Police say it was not bolted down. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/7CJdUy7e2T — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) December 12, 2017

Authorities say the ATM lacked bolts anchoring it to the floor, making it easy for the crew to tip it over and carry it out.

According to reports, the suspects drove three dark colored vehicles to the scene — two Dodge Magnums and one Chevrolet Impala.

No one was hurt during the crime. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, but have not released it to the public.

