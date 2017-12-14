Three separate hotel ATMs were robbed and police think the suspects are all the same.

ATMs were stolen in incidents spread across the same general area at Marriott hotels. The latest theft occurred early Thursday morning at a property near Bush Intercontinental Airport at around 1:00 a.m.

According to witnesses, four or five men emerged from a Dodge Magnum and walked straight to the hotel ATM. Because it was not bolted down, they were able to steal it.

One of the suspects flashed a machete at a valet employee when he attempted to stop the robbery.

3 ATMs stolen from

3 Marriott hotels in the last

Early Tuesday night, several men stole the ATM from the Houston Marriott West Loop hotel near The Galleria.

In that incident, the men overpowered and threatened a security guard and a housekeeping attendant who were inside the lobby.

