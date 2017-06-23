Police need your help in finding sexual-assault suspect who posed as a police officer

Police have released a sketch, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any tips leading to the arrest of a man who sexually assaulted an occupant of a vehicle on April 2 around 3 a.m. in the 9900 block of Sugar Branch Drive in Westwood.

RELATED: Sugar Land police announce arrests of 13 alleged predators in “Operation Broken Heart”

The man, black and with a muscular build, approximately 20–40 years old, 6 foot tall and 240 pounds, posed as a law enforcement officer when he stopped the vehicle.





The victim was then forced out of the vehicle, and handcuffed and placed in the back seat of what looked like an officer’s car.

The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency lights on the top of the vehicle, white letters on the side and an unknown phone number on the back.

RELATED: The last few days of March were lucrative for Houston Methodist, but the reputation of the city’s No. 1 hospital is on the line after an employee was accused of raping a patient

Crime Stoppers has a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.