Police need your help looking for two men who brutally beat a motel clerk in August

The vicious beating of a motel front-desk clerk in north Houston left police in pursuit of two suspects.

RELATED: Concerned by crime, city officials believe a “Civility Ordinance” could make Houston feel safer

The men were caught via surveillance video beating the clerk with their fists and other weapons in full view of hotel guests eating breakfast around 7:00 a.m. Aug. 25.

Now, police want to find the men responsible for the violence, which happened at the America’s Best Value Inn located in the 700 block of North Sam Houston Parkway.





The men took cash from the hotel, stealing cell phones from hotel guests along the way.

The clerk went to the hospital with head injuries; his condition is currently unknown.

RELATED: In April he was accused of beating his girlfriend, and now Houston rapper Z-Ro has been arrested for the alleged crime

According to police, the first suspect is a black male, estimated to be 20-30 years old, wearing blue pants and a black hoodie with Victoria Sport written on the back at the time of the assault; the second is a black male who wore black pants and a white hoodie.

If you would like to report any information on this case, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.