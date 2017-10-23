Police release a sketch of the boy whose body reportedly washed ashore on Galveston Beach

No one knows the identity of the young boy whose body a passerby discovered at 7th and Seawall, a relatively deserted stretch of sand, on Galveston Beach late last week.

Stumped for leads and by the reportedly deteriorated condition of the victim’s body, the Galveston Police turned to a renowned forensics expert to better document what the small child, believed to be between the ages of 3-5, looks like.

Lois Gibson’s sketch shows a toddler child with dark hair and eyes.





“This is a very unusual case,”Capt. Joshua Schirard with Galveston PD said in an interview. “It’s very difficult as a police officer, as a police agency and as a community, to have the death of a small child, lying in the sand and to not have any answers to give anyone.”

No missing child alerts match the description of the boy, nor does the Coast Guard show any reports of a missing person of this estimated age and description at this time, but mourners held a vigil for the unknown boy Saturday.

“It’s just heartbreaking that this little boy doesn’t have anybody to claim him,” ceremony organizer Tina Bebout said in an interview. “He’s not missing. I mean, this boy did not deserve this. And, I couldn’t sit at home and not do anything.”

Galveston PD is asking for anyone with information concerning the case to call the department at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crimestoppers at 409-763-8477.

May this young victim Rest in Peace.