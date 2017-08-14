Police release crazy body-cam video of officer who was forced to jump from highway

He had no time to think, and luckily, he didn’t “freeze.”

Officer R. Carter was one of two cops who were forced to jump 16 feet from a highway ramp, when a drunk driver sped upon a scene in which they were responding last month. Now, the department has released dramatic body-cam video, showing the incident first-hand.

“Before I knew it, there was a car right up on me. The headlights were facing right on me. I had less than a second to react to the situation.” Carter said.





Houston firefighters are credited with alerting the officers to the oncoming car. In the video, you can’t hear their screams, but you do hear Carter moaning and yelling, after he falls from the ramp.

Now recovering and in constant pain, Carter is lucky to be alive.

“I could not feel my arms. I could not feel my legs,” he said. “I know if I would have froze, the car would have taken my life and I wouldn’t be here today.”