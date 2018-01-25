Menu
Gavel Read this Next

Members of Houston-area economic board indicted for violating Texas Open Meetings Act
Advertisement

Police said they believe two men followed That Huu Le from a bank to a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, with an intent to rob the 75-year-old.


RELATED: Police say a shooter killed a 75-year-old man in an H-E-B parking lot Saturday — in broad daylight

According to reports, after an altercation in a southeast Houston H-E-B parking lot, Le died from a gunshot wound, with the two men allegedly involved fleeing the scene in a gold-colored sedan.

Now, police are releasing a second photo of one of the suspects in the hopes of learning more information or the suspects’ whereabouts.

RELATED: Pearland officials’ boil water notice for residents west of 288 lifted this morning

Investigators are reportedly working to uncover more details about the incident and identities, urging anyone with information to contact them at the HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Flu epidemic hits Houston, as some hospitals reportedly reach capacity

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement