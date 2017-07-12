Police release sketch of woman wanted for shooting in NW Houston
Police release sketch of woman wanted for shooting in NW Houston

Police have released a sketch of the woman who is wanted for shooting a man to death last month in northwest Houston.

On June 15, the woman approached a police officer at the Valero on the corner of Pinemont and Shepherd drives just after 10:30 p.m., alerting police that there was a shooting across the street and that a driver was shot.

Police found Alex Ortega, 22, dead inside the car.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black female in her late teens to early 20s, with a slim, athletic build.


Police urged anyone who recognizes the suspect to call homicide detectives at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

On the night of the 15th, investigators said the car was seen in front of the Candlelight Manor Apartments earlier in the evening. According to police, a male driver and two female passengers were talking with another woman who was standing outside the vehicle in the street. She then fired several shots into the car.

The two women inside who were later questioned by authorities.

