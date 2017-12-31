Early this morning, police reporteldy found an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, a handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition in the room of a man whom they originally planned to arrest for drunken disorderly conduct at the downtown Hyatt Regency Houston hotel.





RELATED: After October’s shooting, Las Vegas will look totally different with “unprecedented” security on New Year’s

Despite the discovery, hotel officials said they are still hosting tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebration, which is reportedly set to host a massive 50,000 balloon drop at midnight.

Man in custody after Houston police find AR-15, shotgun, handgun and “lots of ammmo” inside his hotel room, on 28th floor of Houston Hyatt Regency, overlooking planned New Year’s celebration. His truck, with paper plates, found and towed. — Jacob Rascon (@jacobkprc) December 31, 2017

The investigation is ongoing, but the incident started when authorities were dispatched to the hotel after an off-duty police officer working security called for backup in dealing with a heavily intoxicated man at the bar.

Once police arrived around 1:30 a.m., they searched the man’s room on the 28th floor, the top floor of the hotel, where they found the weapons and ammo cache.

They also reportedly found weapons inside the man’s truck, parked outside the hotel.

RELATED: Houston police give ‘active shooter’ training to clergy after a close call with a churchgoer

The man is currently in police custody, facing charges of trespassing and unlawful carry, and as of mid-morning Sunday, reportedly waiting to sober up before investigators can continue with their questioning.

This is a developing story.