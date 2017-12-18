According to reports, around midday Sunday, Dollar General employee on a bank run reportedly died after being shot to death by a robber.





The shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot of the store located just north of downtown in the 500 block of Crosstimbers Street, close to 1:00 p.m.

Investigators said employee Dequan Anderson, 21, left the store to make a deposit at a nearby bank when the gunman tried to steal money inside Anderson’s vehicle.

“The employee didn’t give up the money bag, and the suspect took out a handgun and shot the employee several times, striking him in his back and other parts of his body,” Sgt. M. Brady, of the Houston Police Department, said in an interview with Click2Houston.com. “The suspect grabbed the money bag, and took off running with it.”

Anderson reportedly received a transport to a local hospital where police say he later died.

They said they are working with several witnesses in regard to the incident.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.