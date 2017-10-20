Police say a Houston boyfriend tired to do the unthinkable to his girlfriend on the METRO tracks

Police are investigating an incident in north Houston, in which a man reportedly intentionally hit his girlfriend with his truck.

For his actions, police reportedly arrested and charged Thomas Arrington with aggravated assault of the woman in the Oct. 9 incident, which police said happened in the 2400 block of Fulton.

Witnesses and police said the woman crossed the street along the METRO rail tracks, when Arrington pulled a u-turn and ran directly into her.





Authorities said the impact knocked unconscious, when Arrington tried to flee the scene.

He later returned, saying he did so to take the woman to the hospital, but area medical centers said there were no records of treating her.

The woman is reportedly recovering from the accident and is expected to be OK.

This is a developing story.