A Honda Civic reportedly lost control, slamming into a minivan midday yesterday in northwest Harris County, killing two people and injuring three others.


According to authorities on the scene, the Honda traveled “southbound on the feeder road, when the driver lost control and hit the stopped minivan at a light.”

In the aftermath of the carnage, police said they believe speed, not alcohol, to be a factor in the crash.

“I had to pull over and see what had happened,” witness Jessica Mosher said in an interview with Click2Houston.com after the wreck. “This is just horrible.”

Witnesses reported the accident in the Cypress area around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Road and State Highway 249.

Once at the crash, police said they could tell two vehicles became intertwined, one on top of the other.

A 19-year-old woman reportedly became ejected from the minivan, perishing at the scene; another passenger from another car also died after impact.

Three other people reportedly received transport to the hospital in critical condition, some taking LifeFlight, including an 18-month-old toddler who authorities said is “expected to be OK.”

“You can see the car seat strapped in properly and not squished at all so thank God, the baby survived,” Mosher said further.

This is a developing story.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
