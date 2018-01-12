Police say a mother helped her son surrender in the SWAT standoff earlier this week

Menu
Police say they are crediting a mother for helping to end a SWAT standoff in southwest Houston earlier this week.

The suspect reportedly surrendered near Jorns Street and Hiram Clarke Road after shooting at plain-clothes officers at around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Perhaps with her motherly instinct kicking in, the suspect’s mother apparently talked her son into surrendering.

“It’s offensive. We have a lot of gun violence. We want to send the word out to criminals: ‘If you do that, we’re going to hold you accountable. We’re coming after you,'” executive assistant chief Troy Finner said in an interview with ABC 13.

Authorities said they thanked the woman for persuading her son to turn himself in.

This is a developing story.

