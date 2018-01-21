An altercation allegedly involving three men in a southeast Houston H-E-B parking lot Saturday afternoon reportedly resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man.





Police said they received a dispatch call to the grocery store, where they found That Huu Le shot to death.

Witnesses said the incident followed a confrontation with two black males, during which the shooting suspects fired upon Le multiple times.

Surveillance video shows the victim’s white Lexus SUV originally entered the parking lot with a gold Infiniti sedan following.

“Witnesses said there was a brief altercation, and the man was shot multiple times. Anywhere from two to four [shots],” HPD Homicide Det. Andrew Barr said in an interview.

Authorities said suspect and man involved in the altercation did escape, but the shooter wore a gray hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.

The store, on Blackhawk Boulevard near the Sam Houston Tollway, reportedly remained open after the incident.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.