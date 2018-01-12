Menu
kemah Read this Next

Gusty winds potentially caused power outages, ended the evening for some Kemah Boardwalk guests
Advertisement

A teen who stepped off his school bus suffered injuries after reportedly being shot in the neck yesterday afternoon in southeast Houston.


RELATED: Uncertainty surrounds the discovery of a dead body on fire in southeast Houston

Police say the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect, in his 20s, knew one another, but the teen reportedly received a transport to the hospital, where authorities say he is in stable condition.

The shooter’s location is unknown.

If you would like to share information on his whereabouts or motives, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Police say thieves stole another ATM, this time, from a southeast Houston grocery store

This is a developing story.

Police say a wanted suspected shooter injured a teen exiting a school bus in southeast Houston yesterday Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement