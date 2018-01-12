A teen who stepped off his school bus suffered injuries after reportedly being shot in the neck yesterday afternoon in southeast Houston.





RELATED: Uncertainty surrounds the discovery of a dead body on fire in southeast Houston

Police say the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Cullen Boulevard.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect, in his 20s, knew one another, but the teen reportedly received a transport to the hospital, where authorities say he is in stable condition.

The shooter’s location is unknown.

If you would like to share information on his whereabouts or motives, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Police say thieves stole another ATM, this time, from a southeast Houston grocery store

This is a developing story.