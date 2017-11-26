Menu
Police say a group of teens broke into a woman’s home in north Harris County last night during an attempted robbery, which reportedly ended with the homeowner shooting one of the suspects in the head.


RELATED: Following the success of her marijuana program, Harris County DA Kim Ogg is bringing more plans to Houston

According to Eyewitness News, Precinct 4 constables arrived to the 300 block of North Vista Drive after they received a call about a home invasion just after 2:00 a.m.

Once they arrived, they said they found a teen with a gunshot wound to the head.

One of her relatives told the news station the homeowner – home alone at the time of the invasion – shot the teen when he jumped up from behind a couch,.

The alleged robber/victim reportedly received a transport by ambulance to Houston Northwest Hospital, where LifeFlight took him to Memorial Hermann.

RELATED: Slow down, Houston! Harris County ranks No. 2 in speeding tickets

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries, deputies told Eyewitness News, although he remains in critical condition.

Police say a woman shot a teen during a home invasion in north Harris County last night Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
