Overnight on last week, vandals reportedly targeted between 30-50 cars belonging to residents of the Upper Kirby Luxury Apartments on Richmond Avenue.

According to ABC, residents said nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicles, just noting the vehicles' damages; specifically, the vandals smashed out the windows.





According to ABC, residents said nothing appeared to be stolen from the vehicles, just noting the vehicles’ damages; specifically, the vandals smashed out the windows.

“It’s so frustrating. I have no idea what I’m going to do,” one resident, who’s back window the vandals completely shattered, said in an interview.

“They didn’t take anything, they just smashed the windows,” resident Cory Whitefield said in another interview.

Police said the vandals left behind valuables, like laptop computers and expensive sunglasses; they said they believe the perpetrator-or perpetrators-wanted to simply cause damage.

The same thing happened last year, according to another resident of the complex, but they only targeted trucks and SUVs during the previous incident.

Despite the repeated occurrences, residents said it isn’t as if security at these apartments is lax:

They’re gated, complete with surveillance cameras people said they hope will help the police find those responsible.

A statement issued to ABC by the owners of the Upper Kirby Luxury Apartments complex regarding the crime read as follows:

“The Houston Police Department has informed us that over the past few days, several communities have experienced a high number of car break-ins. Unfortunately, Upper Kirby was included in this crime spree. We are working with HPD to provide them any information to help with their investigation. Beginning today, we are increasing our courtesy patrol throughout the apartment community and parking garage. We are in the process of helping affected residents in any way we can.”

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.