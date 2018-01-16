Menu
Someone in a white car reportedly opened fire on a group of teens in southeast Houston last night.

Police said two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old suffered injuries from the shots in the drive-by, which they believe occurred at around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Belfort Street.

After fleeing to a nearby Shell gas station, reports show the boys received a transport to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the car, which they said fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police say at least one suspect is still on the loose after shooting three teens in southeast Houston Google Maps
