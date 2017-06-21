Police say the man who allegedly attacked a woman in a cemetery had committed the same crime in the past

In an unexpected twist, an assault in Klein Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday may not have been an isolated incident.

According to reports, Police now have reason to believe that the suspect was targeting women in the cemetery.

The suspect Charles Glaze, 53, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping after police say he attacked at least two women in the cemetery on two separate occasions. While police originally sought a man called “Bart,” Glaze was positively identified by both victims after a lineup.

New details have emerged about the recent attack, which occurred on Friday, June 16.

While visiting a loved one in the cemetery, a 48-year-old woman was approached by a man whom she did not know.

After the two engaged in small talk, the man Tased her and then held her at gun point while he bound and gagged her. The victim was able to fight off her attacker and flee to safety in the Magnolia Fire Station.

When reports of the crime spread, another woman called to report a similar experience in Klein Memorial Park Cemetery. She told police that a man matching the description of the suspect approached her on May 14.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.