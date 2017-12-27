Menu
Police say they are set to reveal more details about the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a Baytown woman in May 2016.


Byron Lloyd Collins, 29, is reportedly under arrest for allegedly slaying Nataliya Shal, 50, who investigators said they found stabbed to death in her Baytown apartment, while her trucker husband, David Englerth, went out of town.

He said he contacted authorities to check on his wife when he couldn’t reach her.

Collins is also reportedly accused of attempted sexual assault in the incident.

“People talk about soul mates. We were. No doubt,” Englerth said in a press conference last year.

Police do not believe Collins and Shal knew one another.

May this victim RIP.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
