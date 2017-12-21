Menu
Amendments added to tax bill reportedly enriching Texas lawmakers, analysts say
Hold onto your smartphones, Houston, because police say another Snapchat shooter is on the loose.

RELATED: One of Houston’s Snapchat shooters is going to prison


The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly searching for a man caught on video firing multiple shots out of a moving vehicle, ultimately posted to Snapchat.

While the exact date of the shooting is not known, authorities say it happened in northwest or west Harris County within the last few weeks.

The suspect, brown haired and estimated to be about 20 years old, can be seen with a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm.

RELATED: From the courthouse to a press conference, Houston’s Snapchat shooters and their supporters are speaking out

The incident is reminiscent of the Snapchat shooting escapades of Money Mike, aka Michael Anthony Cuellar, and Sierra Tarbutton, the later of which recently received a sentence this week of five years in prison for her role in firing multiple gunshots out of a moving vehicle in west Houston in late September.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Advertisement