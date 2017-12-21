Hold onto your smartphones, Houston, because police say another Snapchat shooter is on the loose.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly searching for a man caught on video firing multiple shots out of a moving vehicle, ultimately posted to Snapchat.

Another Snapchat shooter strikes: Video released of man seen firing gun out window of moving vehicle https://t.co/P0oTggpijt pic.twitter.com/6XfHZXxyD2 — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) December 20, 2017

While the exact date of the shooting is not known, authorities say it happened in northwest or west Harris County within the last few weeks.

The suspect, brown haired and estimated to be about 20 years old, can be seen with a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm.

The incident is reminiscent of the Snapchat shooting escapades of Money Mike, aka Michael Anthony Cuellar, and Sierra Tarbutton, the later of which recently received a sentence this week of five years in prison for her role in firing multiple gunshots out of a moving vehicle in west Houston in late September.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.