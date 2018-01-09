Authorities are reportedly searching for a suspect in a recent robbery connected to the popular app OfferUp, which allows individuals to sell items they no longer want.





According to reports, the latest victim initially met the suspect in a public location to sell an Xbox.

The first meeting occurred at Pyburns Farm Fresh Foods, which is located at 7125 Scott on Houston’s southside.

During that meeting, the suspect told the victim that he would need to see if the Xbox still worked and asked to go back to the victim’s home.

The victim led the suspect back to the Zolie Manor Apartments located at 4100 Corder.

While they walked toward the apartment, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the bag, which allegedly contained the Xbox.

He then fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from the grocery store shows the suspect wore a red Houston Rockets shirt and grey pants.

As Rare previously reported, OfferUp is at the center of several thefts in the Houston area, including a string of thefts occurring one day last October.

Other victims reported the suspects pulled a gun on them, sometimes taking cash in addition to the goods offered for sale.

Authorities are warning the public to only meet strangers in public places.

A great option is the local police station, especially inside the lobby.

You can report any information you have about these crimes or similar instances to your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

