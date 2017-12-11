Menu
Police say they made a gruesome discovery early this morning in southwest Houston, finding a partially clothed woman’s body on the side of a street.


They reportedly discovered the woman’s body in the 9800 block of Brooklet Drive in Alief around 2:00 a.m. this morning.

According to authorities who said they are now pursuing the case as a homicide, they found the woman naked below her waist; they estimate the victim to be under 30 years old.

Reports indicate the area of the discovery near Bissonnet, behind the Tollway, is an industrial-like site, with warehouses and vacant lots.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police say they found a partially naked woman’s body early this morning in southwest Houston AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Sharon Steinmann
