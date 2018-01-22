Menu
He reportedly went to buy tires for his car, then heading to his mother’s home, but family members say 52-year-old Gregory Jones Sr. never made it to his destination – vanishing Jan. 12.


RELATED: Similar to the situation which left a Richmond man dead, a Cypress father is reportedly missing

Police said family last saw Jones Sr. in the Richmond area “…wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored, long-sleeved shirt and (wearing) a black and gray beard,” Texas EquuSearch reported.

Authorities further said his car, a gray 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, is tagged in Texas license plates LTH-322, “with the words ‘Me Me’ in silver letters on the upper-right portion of the rear hatch door.”

RELATED: A missing Richmond man’s family suspect foul play after he never returned home from meeting an online buyer

They estimate Jones Sr. to be about 5’9″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

If you would like to share information on Mr. Jones’ whereabouts, police urge you to contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Houston is hoping for the best.

