The snow may be gone, but police say Saturday ice on Houston roadways left some drivers frozen in their tracks
Shots reportedly rang out at a Friendswood-area mall late Saturday night, but police say there is no injuries to report in the aftermath.


According to Houston Police, an alleged suspect fired several shots shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the Baybrook Mall parking garage.

Police say the shooter fled the scene at the mall, located off Interstate 45 near Bay Area Blvd.

Last week, an alleged armed shooter prompted the evacuation of Memorial City Mall in an incident, which turned out to be a suspect using a hammer to commit aggravated robbery.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities.

