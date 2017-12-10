Shots reportedly rang out at a Friendswood-area mall late Saturday night, but police say there is no injuries to report in the aftermath.





According to Houston Police, an alleged suspect fired several shots shortly before 10:00 p.m. in the Baybrook Mall parking garage.

About 30 mins ago, we received calls reporting discharge of firearms and gunshots heard at Baybrook Mall. Officers quickly arrived. Someone fired shots in a mall parking garage and fled. No one injured. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 10, 2017

Police say the shooter fled the scene at the mall, located off Interstate 45 near Bay Area Blvd.

Last week, an alleged armed shooter prompted the evacuation of Memorial City Mall in an incident, which turned out to be a suspect using a hammer to commit aggravated robbery.

