Like others across the city, a Houston man purchased presents for his wife this week, tucking them into the backseat of his pickup truck for safe-keeping.





Among the tagged gifts is reportedly a laptop from the Apple store in Highland Village, which is where investigators said they believe he became the target of thieves, who followed the man to his home downtown.

RELATED: HPD releases funny video, wants you to be vigilant for holiday Grinch

After the man reportedly parked his truck in a gated parking garage located at Smith and Lamar, surveillance footage shows thieves breaking into his vehicle and stealing the hidden gifts.

The theft allegedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a man smashed the truck window, taking the package from the back.

In total, the bandits reportedly stole $2,000 in gift value.

During the holidays, authorities warn crime is on the rise, with thieves targeting common marks, like vehicles.

RELATED: What you need to know about “bank juggers” eyeing your holiday cash

Earlier in the holiday season, police released warnings about possible car break-ins, as well as “bank juggers” who follow people withdrawing funds from the bank to a second location.

Police are warning shoppers they should never leave money or expensive presents in the vehicle for any length of time.

You never know when a thief may be watching.