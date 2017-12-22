Menu
whatachristmas sized Read this Next

WHATACHRISTMAS: Heights home stays true to Texas by decking its halls with boughs of burger
Advertisement

Like others across the city, a Houston man purchased presents for his wife this week, tucking them into the backseat of his pickup truck for safe-keeping.


Among the tagged gifts is reportedly a laptop from the Apple store in Highland Village, which is where investigators said they believe he became the target of thieves, who followed the man to his home downtown.

RELATED: HPD releases funny video, wants you to be vigilant for holiday Grinch

After the man reportedly parked his truck in a gated parking garage located at Smith and Lamar, surveillance footage shows thieves breaking into his vehicle and stealing the hidden gifts.

The theft allegedly occurred at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a man smashed the truck window, taking the package from the back.

In total, the bandits reportedly stole $2,000 in gift value.

During the holidays, authorities warn crime is on the rise, with thieves targeting common marks, like vehicles.

RELATED: What you need to know about “bank juggers” eyeing your holiday cash

Earlier in the holiday season, police released warnings about possible car break-ins, as well as “bank juggers” who follow people withdrawing funds from the bank to a second location.

Police are warning shoppers they should never leave money or expensive presents in the vehicle for any length of time.

You never know when a thief may be watching.

Police say thieves followed a man home from Christmas shopping to steal his presents Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’
Rare Houston

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’

,
This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip
Rare Houston

This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip

,
Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays
Rare Houston

Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays

,
Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland
Rare Houston

Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland

,
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber
Rare Houston

Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber

,
Advertisement