Despite last week’s arrest of the alleged ringleader of a number of hotel ATM robberies, police say store owners reported yet another money machine stolen this week – this time, in southeast Houston.





Authorities said a group of men broke into a Fiesta grocery store at 9420 Cullen Blvd. early Sunday morning, cutting a hole into the wall to take the ATM.

Police arrested Keltrin Stephens, 20, last week for what they allege to be his involvement in a series of ATM incidents across the city. Stephens, who investigators said they believe to be the mastermind of the incidents, became incarcerated on three outstanding felony warrants, two misdemeanors and felony theft of an ATM.

It is unclear if Sunday’s robbery is related to Stephens’ series of ATMs being stolen from the lobbies of area Marriott properties, where authorities said the group stole five machines over a span of six days earlier this month.

If you would like to share information on these incidents, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.