Houston police say a shooting seriously injuring a 16-year-old girl appears to be accidental.

The incident happened at the Golden Bamboo Apartments, located in the 8100 block of Mills Road in northwest Houston, just after midnight on Friday.





Authorities said they believe the girl to be visiting a sister, whose whereabouts are unknown at the time of the shooting.

According to reports, the girl’s 17-year-old boyfriend played with the gun when the shooting occurred; both teens took photos of him holding it, sharing them on social media.

While the boy held the gun, it allegedly went off, striking the girl in her side.

As authorities rushed the girl to the hospital, the boyfriend reportedly fled the scene, taking the weapon.

The girl is currently in stable condition.

Police said they are searching for the boyfriend, who remains at large; authorities think he lives in the northeast Houston area.

While they believe the shooting to be accidental, they said they need his version of events to determine an official cause.

If you know the teen’s whereabouts, police ask you to call HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.