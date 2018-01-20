Police said owners designated each room to growing a different season of plants, but they did not describe the Cypress-area bust Thursday as any ordinary greenhouse:





RELATED: 600 pounds of contaminated look-alike weed was seized by Houston police this week

Instead, authorities characterized it as a certifiable grade-A marijuana “growhouse,” operating in plain sight on a quiet cul-de-sac, where officials reportedly recovered some $300,000 worth of marijuana plants.

Reports show police arrested two suspects, Peter Nguyen and Khoi Huynh, after the raid at the home in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Lane.

After weeks of surveillance, investigators said the raid yielded more than 200 hydroponic marijuana plants, plus the confiscation of several large bags of marijuana, according to the Houston Chronicle; their set-up reportedly grew the plants using timers and fluorescent lights – with neighbors allegeldy oblivious:

“Just knowing it’s been captured and the two suspects are in custody now, it just makes me more safe and aware,” neighbor Daniel Larraga, Jr. said in an interview.

RELATED: An illicit marijuana farm goes to pot after police deputies discover the enormous stash

The area seems ripe for the picking, if you will, for marijuana agriculture, as well:

In June, Police reportedly nabbed nearly $8 million worth of merch at a Walker County property.

And who could forget the well-timed recovery last year of 600 pounds of the synthetic, lookalike weed, in what law enforcement chalked up to be one of Houston’s largest 4/20 raids ever.