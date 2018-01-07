Menu
Police said they are searching for the two people responsible for slitting a man’s throat and trying to kidnap his wife on December 18.


According to the Houston Chronicle, the robbery and assault occurred around 1:00 a.m. last month outside a Whataburger in northwest Houston.

Two suspects reportedly approached the man and his wife, one of them holding a handgun on the man and a knife to his neck.

The man said he surrendered his wallet and phone, and the robbers tried to drag his wife into the back of their vehicle.

This is when the man stepped in to stop them, telling them they could not leave with his wife, when they slit his throat.

He fell down, and the suspects reportedly further beat him once he was on the ground, ultimately fleeing the scene.

The Chronicle originally printed the suspects’ descriptions:

One of the suspects is between 30 to 35-years-old,  between five feet seven and ten inches, weighs  225 to 250 pounds and has a tattoo with “Houston” written on his arm. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

The other suspect is between 30 to 35-years-old, between five feet seven and ten inches tall, weighs 160 to 220 pounds and has short hair.

Crime Stoppers is reportedly offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. They can be reached at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police still searching for Whataburger robbers who slit a man’s throat and attempted to kidnap his wife Photo by Getty Images / Scott Olson
