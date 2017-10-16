Police are looking for two women who had quite the shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue

Police are asking the public for help in finding two women who stole $10,000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue.

The incident occurred one morning last May at The Galleria in Houston, but authorities are now releasing footage of the suspects, who only stole Burberry-branded items, according to ABC 13.

They were able to escape with their non-purchases in an older model gray Chevy Impala.





Insiders say these types of thefts often later surface on secondary markets, like second-hand stores and online.

If you have any information regarding the theft, police hope you’ll contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.