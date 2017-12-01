Menu
Cocaine Read this Next

New evidence in Harris County man's arrest reveals evidence tampering, and not by the accused
Advertisement

In broad daylight on the day after Thanksgiving, resident Sara Ludwig said she became the victim robbery walking through her apartment complex:


In an interview with KPRC, Ludwig said the group of four who robbed her appeared to be young, probably in their teenage years, and “very disorganized.”

RELATED: Houston Police share update on the four teenagers who led them on a chase after robbing a T-Mobile store

“I was more angry than anything, they’re kids” she said. “They couldn’t have been more than 16, I think the youngest was maybe 14.”

They group of four can be seen from multiple angles on the apartment complex’s surveillance cameras, as shown above; the one who held a gun to Ludwig’s head put on a ski mask to do it after Ludwig saw his face.

Footage from the cameras at Mandalay at Shadowlake Apartments in the Westchase district is being circulated online in the hopes of someone identifying the robbers and aid police in their capture.

“They’re children that are gonna grow up to be adult criminals,” Ludwig said further in her interview. “And they’re gonna get better at it, and I don’t want that on my conscience.”

Anyone with information on the criminals is advised to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Shot in an attempted robbery, a Houston store clerk is recovering safely thanks to his quick thinking and getaway

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Does Megyn Kelly want Matt Lauer’s “TODAY” gig?

Does Megyn Kelly want Matt Lauer’s “TODAY” gig?

Rep. John Conyers Jr. pressured to resign over sexual harassment allegations

Rep. John Conyers Jr. pressured to resign over sexual harassment allegations

Man trapping cats has “no plans to stop,” trying to prove his point.

Man trapping cats has “no plans to stop,” trying to prove his point.

“Law & Order: SVU” fans are going to lose it over this mini-reunion between two fan favorites

“Law & Order: SVU” fans are going to lose it over this mini-reunion between two fan favorites

As a child, Meghan Markle appeared on a Nickelodeon program and showed the poise she’s known for today

As a child, Meghan Markle appeared on a Nickelodeon program and showed the poise she’s known for today

If you’ve got $24 million to burn, owning this Texas ranch could be lit
Rare Houston

If you’ve got $24 million to burn, owning this Texas ranch could be lit

,
The net neutrality debate is anything but for Texas lawmakers
Rare Houston

The net neutrality debate is anything but for Texas lawmakers

,
New evidence in Harris County man’s arrest reveals evidence tampering, and not by the accused
Rare Houston

New evidence in Harris County man’s arrest reveals evidence tampering, and not by the accused

,
A flood-damaged restaurant in Houston is holding an auction while they plan next steps
Rare Houston

A flood-damaged restaurant in Houston is holding an auction while they plan next steps

,
Advertisement