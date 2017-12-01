In broad daylight on the day after Thanksgiving, resident Sara Ludwig said she became the victim robbery walking through her apartment complex:





In an interview with KPRC, Ludwig said the group of four who robbed her appeared to be young, probably in their teenage years, and “very disorganized.”

“I was more angry than anything, they’re kids” she said. “They couldn’t have been more than 16, I think the youngest was maybe 14.”

They group of four can be seen from multiple angles on the apartment complex’s surveillance cameras, as shown above; the one who held a gun to Ludwig’s head put on a ski mask to do it after Ludwig saw his face.

Footage from the cameras at Mandalay at Shadowlake Apartments in the Westchase district is being circulated online in the hopes of someone identifying the robbers and aid police in their capture.

“They’re children that are gonna grow up to be adult criminals,” Ludwig said further in her interview. “And they’re gonna get better at it, and I don’t want that on my conscience.”

Anyone with information on the criminals is advised to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

