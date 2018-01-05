Houston police advise drivers to reduce their speed and leave early for their destinations to avoid losing control on the ice-slicked roads after a series of accidents around the area.





The hard freeze Tuesday night was blamed for a broken sprinkler system that spewed water onto a southeast Houston street. The water froze during the night and covered the pavement at the 2700 block of Genoa Red Bluff in ice, causing several cars to spin out and a pickup truck to roll over on its roof.

Another rollover accident at the same location occurred less than half an hour later.

RELATED: Snow gave way to ice, freezing some drivers in their tracks

Alen Adams, one of the two drivers involved in the rollover accidents, told a local TV station his vehicle is “probably totaled.”

“It just got underneath and I started sliding,” said Adams. “I guess I just looked past it, and you can’t avoid it.”

Another series of accidents occurred near Greenway Plaza at Westheimer and Weslayan. A thick sheet of ice covered the busy intersection, causing cars to lose traction and collide with each other.

“I couldn’t stop. I had my feet on the brakes and my car just slid into her,” accident victim Diana Brown told a local TV station.

Another set of ice-related accidents occurred at Richmond and Audley, just blocks away from Greenway Plaza. A ruptured pipe spilled dozens of gallons of water onto the street. When the water froze overnight, the pavement resembled an ice rink. A similar scenario occurred at Memorial Drive and Crestwood, on the east side of Memorial Park.

RELATED: Houston Roadways Make List of 25 Deadliest Highways — Twice