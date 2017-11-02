Polish Pete and his polka band are back with “I Love Those Houston Astros”

FULL DISCLOSURE: The writer of this article is personally acquainted with some of the participants in this video.

A group of local musicians is back with the follow-up to their smash hit tribute to the Houston Astros. Last week, Polish Pete and the Polka? I Hardly Know Her Band dropped the biggest hit of the World Series (by anyone not on the team) with their homage to the team’s All-Star second baseman with “Altuve Polka.”

On the eve of the Astros’ first ever World Series title, these musical maestros premiered the video for “I Love Those Houston Astros.”





While the first song played up their love of the odds-on favorite to win the American League Most Valuable Player award, the follow-up sang the praises (literally) of nearly every member of the starting lineup, including pitchers Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander, and Lance McCullers, Jr.

The musicians – Jim Henkel on banjo, Tomas Escalante on bass drum, Allen Hill on tuba, and John “Goodtime” Smith on snare drum – are all fixtures at Houston’s Continental Club, in which Pete Gordon (aka “Polish Pete” on accordion and lead vocals) is an owner. The video features band members bobbing and weaving in front of the club’s iconic red velvet backdrop.

The creativity and catchiness of the tune may remind long-time Houston fans of the “Houston Oilers #1” fight song from the team’s “Luv Ya Blue” era of the 1970s. The polka tune also fits in well with Houston’s diverse population, as the musical style fits in with traditional music from Poland, Germany, Austria, Mexico, and Central America.

While the band’s previous hit attracted the attention of Altuve, any reports of the band playing in Friday’s victory parade have yet to be confirmed.

They also play the occasional wedding reception. If Justin Verlander and Kate Upton need a great polka band for their wedding, or Carlos Correa and Daniela Rodriguez need one for their upcoming nuptials, Polish Pete and his boys are ready to help.