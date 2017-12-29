Menu
A poll by Public Policy Polling (PPP) released Thursday found that billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban would beat Trump in Texas if he ran against him as a Democrat in 2020.


The results of the poll were released to Business Insider, and show Cuban able to win by a narrow margin in the state where Trump secured just over half of the popular vote in the 2016 election.

Cuban has reportedly hinted at a run for the presidency in 2020, but hasn’t said anything concrete one way or the other yet. He hasn’t said what party he would run on, but reportedly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“As I have said before, I would only run if I can come up with solutions for healthcare, the plight of working families, and reducing the stress levels of our country. It’s possible. When I have something to offer, I will.” Cuban said in an email to Business Insider, after another poll by PPP showed him leading nationally against Trump in 2020.

Poll shows that Mark Cuban would beat Trump for the Texas vote in 2020 Rare media library.
