Popping off in traffic last week, authorities now know the identities of the west Houston Snapchat shooters

A man and woman who shot at least 14 rounds out of the windows of their moving car in west Houston last week were recently served with arrest warrants.

Authorities identified Sierra Tarbutton, 27, and Michael Anthony Cuellar, 29, from the videos they posted on Snapchat, which show the duo’s shooting rampage.

HPD actively investigating 2 people firing guns from moving car in a West Houston neighborhood & posting video to Snapchat #hounews pic.twitter.com/iQ9UUx6rNS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2017

No one was hurt during the incident, but a west Houston neighborhood near Highway 6 was on edge after the ordeal.





A TV news crew later found casings and traffic signs riddled with bullet holes.

