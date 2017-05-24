Possible tornado touches down in Sealy

A possible tornado tore through Sealy on Tuesday afternoon, and the aftermath is intense.

Trees were uprooted, power lines were downed and 18-wheelers toppled in the Austin County suburb.

Centerpoint Energy says about 5,000 homes remained without power earlier this morning, and residents are working to clean up after the major storm.

I-10 at Rexville Road was shut down until early this morning after the storm, and traffic was backed up for miles behind the closure on both eastbound and westbound lanes, as police refused to allow drivers to go backwards to exit the highway.





“The car started shaking from the wind,” Yolanda Rico, who was stranded on I-10 for eight hours, told ABC13.

This morning, all Sealy ISD schools and offices were closed, according to the district’s Facebook page.