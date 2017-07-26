Possibly part of a larger statewide slew of thefts, police recently busted four in a Texas City Tanger Outlets heist

Four people were nabbed after stealing more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Tanger Outlets mall in Texas City.

After detaining the four suspects for stealing shoes and clothing from Express and the Nike store at the mall, the merchandise was recovered.

But police believe the suspects are part of a larger, statewide theft ring.

All four — Miguel Hernadez-Andablo, 31, Edward Palomino, 24, Michael Patrick Gracia, 23, and Cristina Isabel Rios, 19 — are charged with organized retail theft, and Rios’ bond is set at $20,000.





The other three suspects’ bonds are set at $60,000, and all are currently in the Galveston County Jail.