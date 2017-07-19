Possibly poisoned in Austin by cruisers, the Houston Police Dept. may want to check their own specialty vehicles for defects

Recent cases of possible carbon monoxide poisoning among Austin police officers are prompting local police and sheriffs to check their own vehicles for exhaust leaks.

According to the Chronicle, the Austin PD uses Ford SUV’s designed for use by law enforcement, knowns specifically as police interceptor utility vehicles.





Elizabeth Weigandt, a spokeswoman for Ford, told the Austin-American Statesman they investigated, but did not find any carbon monoxide issues stemming from its design.

While the Austin PD was in the process of transitioning its entire fleet to these modified Ford Explorers, Houston still uses a variety of vehicles.

However, according to a department spokesman, the HPD fleet houses 434 of the potentially faulty specialty Fords.

Reports of strange smells in a couple of the cars from were reported by officers, but it remains unconfirmed whether the smell was from a hazardous exhaust leak.

Problems were not uncovered in any of the vehicles checked so far, and most of them are practically brand new, purchased in either 2016 or this year.

Older Explorer models, though, manufactured between 2011 and 2015, see their fair share of complaints.

Some models made in that time frame remain in use by sheriffs and police in Harris county.