Menu
Hoffa Search Read this Next

Authorities search for a man who allegedly stabbed a 1-year-old pup to death
Advertisement

The Guardian published a report Wednesday in which Cal Farley’s Boy’s Ranch, a Texas institution for at-risk youth, was accused of allowing multiple instances of physical and sexual abuse, and making inadequate restitution to the survivors who came forward to report it.


RELATED: McKayla Maroney recounts details of sexual abuse in powerful letter ahead of Larry Nassar’s sentencing.

Victims claim the abuse went on from the 1960s through the 1990s when they were children staying at the Amarillo-based ranch.

Now, President and CEO Dan Adams publicly acknowledged the abuse and issued an apology for it, according to ABC.

“Thousands of people have found hope and healing at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, both past and present. Tragically, not everyone who participated in our programs through the years was helped by them. No words by me or anyone else will change that,” Adams said in a statement released Wednesday.

Adams continued:

For those who left Boys Ranch having experienced abuse of any form, I am truly sorry, both as the leader of this organization and as a man. It is for these reasons that regulatory oversight and strength-based models of care in this field evolved, and Cal Farley’s strives to be a leader in observing both. What we can do to respect the dignity of these alumni is to commit ourselves to providing unassailable care for the young people who call Boys Ranch home today. And, that’s exactly what we do every day.

The alleged abuses that took place at the ranch include counts of rape, physical beating, dragging boys along the ground tied to a horse and kicking them with boots.

With the release of the report, the survivors have asked the ranch to make a public statement and apologize, as well as set up an abuse survivor’s fund and host a “Reunion of Healing.”

RELATED: As victim’s come forward, a former school counselor stands accused of more sexual abuse.

President of Texas ‘boy’s ranch’ issues apology after systemic abuse allegations Photo from Wikimedia Commons
Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’
Rare Houston

Catch up with some real Houston punks bringing the noise with ‘LACE’

,
This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip
Rare Houston

This list of the worst speed traps in Texas could help on your holiday road trip

,
Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays
Rare Houston

Abused and abandoned puppy finds new Houston home for the holidays

,
Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland
Rare Houston

Despite some setbacks for a new area store, a two-story H-E-B store is reportedly coming to Meyerland

,
Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber
Rare Houston

Houston hero Mattress Mack offers holiday surprise for man discriminatorily denied Uber

,
Advertisement