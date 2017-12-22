The Guardian published a report Wednesday in which Cal Farley’s Boy’s Ranch, a Texas institution for at-risk youth, was accused of allowing multiple instances of physical and sexual abuse, and making inadequate restitution to the survivors who came forward to report it.





Victims claim the abuse went on from the 1960s through the 1990s when they were children staying at the Amarillo-based ranch.

Now, President and CEO Dan Adams publicly acknowledged the abuse and issued an apology for it, according to ABC.

“Thousands of people have found hope and healing at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, both past and present. Tragically, not everyone who participated in our programs through the years was helped by them. No words by me or anyone else will change that,” Adams said in a statement released Wednesday.

Adams continued:

For those who left Boys Ranch having experienced abuse of any form, I am truly sorry, both as the leader of this organization and as a man. It is for these reasons that regulatory oversight and strength-based models of care in this field evolved, and Cal Farley’s strives to be a leader in observing both. What we can do to respect the dignity of these alumni is to commit ourselves to providing unassailable care for the young people who call Boys Ranch home today. And, that’s exactly what we do every day.

The alleged abuses that took place at the ranch include counts of rape, physical beating, dragging boys along the ground tied to a horse and kicking them with boots.

With the release of the report, the survivors have asked the ranch to make a public statement and apologize, as well as set up an abuse survivor’s fund and host a “Reunion of Healing.”

