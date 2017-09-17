President Trump and Melania sent the Houston Humane Society a note along with a generous contribution

It was a note and check worth waiting for, and the Humane Society of Houston was elated.

RELATED: Trump joins living ex-presidents for this special announcement after Harvey’s devastation

“We are incredibly honored to be one of only two animal welfare groups, and the only non-national, to be chosen to receive a personal donation of $25,000 by President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to help the Houston Humane Society continue our efforts in rescuing, treating, caring, and housing animals in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said a Thursday post on the organization’s Facebook page.





“Animals are truly non-partisan members of society, can use help from both sides of the aisle” said Sherry Ferguson, executive director for the Houston Humane Society. “Our shelter is so grateful for the first family’s decision to make animals a top priority as Houstonians work to rebuild our city from the devastation left behind by Harvey.”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II reaches out to President Trump to send condolences to Harvey survivors

The donation is part of $1 million that the President pledged in late August of his own money to recovery efforts in Texas.